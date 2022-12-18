Hopwood
Ruth L. Barney, 89, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, in Mt. Macrina Manor Nursing Home.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Monday, December 19, 2022, with pastor Ken Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.