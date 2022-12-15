Hopwood
Ruth L. Barney, 89, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, in Mt. Macrina Manor Nursing Home.
She was born January 31, 1933, in Meyersdale, the daughter of the late Peter Baer and Mayme Klineaman Baer.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Barney; a daughter, Susan Laird and son-in-law, Todd Laird; and son-in-law, Alson Schiffbauer; also by three brothers, four sisters and two half sisters.
She is survived by her children, David Barney of Hopwood, Wendy Schiffbauer of Round Hill, Va. and Michael Barney of Uniontown; also surviving are seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Connie Barney of Uniontown, Bonni Hopler of Annadale, Va. and Barbara Marshall of Ashburn, Va.
She retired as head custodian at Hutchinson Elementary school, she loved being with her children and grandchildren, and loved gardening and spending her winters doing puzzles.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Monday, December 19, 2022, with pastor Ken Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
