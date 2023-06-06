Uniontown
Ruth L. Ogle Barkovic, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born August 7, 1934, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Clarence Ogle, Sr. and Mary Wilson Ogle.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "DoDo" Barkovic; brothers, Clarence "June Bug" Ogle, Jr., Howard Ogle and Levi Ogle; sisters, Thelma Wargo, Dorothy Ogle and Evelyn Walkos.
She enjoyed cleaning and cooking for the Croatian Club, cutting grass, raking leaves, sitting on her front porch and collecting angels.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Frank Barkovic and wife Bobbie, Joseph Barkovic and wife Carol, and Shawn Barkovic and wife Angel; daughters, Darlene Evans and late husband William, Janet Ryland and husband Doug, Diane Byrne and husband Boz, and Elizabeth Kalamets and husband Rich; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private at Ruth's request.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
