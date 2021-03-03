Uniontown
Ruth Lydia Martin Crago, 75, of Uniontown, has gone to be with her Lord February 28, 2021. It is with sad, but rejoicing hearts that her family says so long to their wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Chambersburg, September 22, 1945, a daughter to the late Rev. William and Catherine Louise Garling Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Charles L. Crago Sr.; her daughters, Debbie L. Crago, Donna L. Wilson and husband Jerry; sons, Charles L. Crago Jr. and girlfriend Angel and Christopher L. Crago and wife Tonia; also survived by six grandchildren, Emilee Kozak, Garrett Arnold and girlfriend Srey, Gabrielle Arnold, Michael Crago and wife Hannah, Anthony Crago and Danielle Shaffer and husband Joe; four great-grandchildren, Geno, Joey, Bailey and Spencer David (due in May); three brothers, Nathan (Verna) Martin, David (Elizabeth) Martin and Amos Martin and sons; along with many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Laurel Ridge Center for the wonderful love and care they have shown Ruth and her family for the last five years. Thank you also to Anova Health Care and Twin Oaks Home Care for all of their help, comfort and care.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, P.O. Box 578, New Salem, PA 15468, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, officiated by Pastor Jason Lamer. Interment to follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Dearth Funeral Home. www.dearthfh.com
