Formerly of Uniontown
Ruth M. Jacobs Wright, 95, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Walter C. “Buss” Wright; loving mother of James P. (the late Polly) Wright of Cantonsville, Md., the late Judy Becker of Niles, Ohio, and Joyce (Richard) Bartolomeo of South Fayette; cherished grandmother of James P. Francis, James P. (Kathleen) Wright, Donna F. (Mark) Simpson, R. Sean (Elizabeth) Becker, Josh Bartolomeo and Shane (Alex) Bartolomeo; and great-grandmother of six.
Ruth volunteered with the Red Cross at Uniontown Hospital and was an excellent baker and cook. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and a former member of the South Fayette Senior Citizens.
Family and friends welcomed from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, in WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. Private interment in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.