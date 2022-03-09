Uniontown
Ruth M. “Bummy” Shanaberger, 79, of Uniontown, passed on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital.
Born July 3, 1942, in Uniontown, daughter of the late George and Blanche Tantlinger Hunt; Beloved wife of the late Harry W. “Bill” Shanaberger.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James C. (Paula) Shanaberger of Lemont Furnace, and Toni Shanaberger (Mike Ribniscky) Thomas of Uniontown; her grandchildren, Andrew (Brandi) Shanaberger, Kailee (Joshua) Beechum, Kayci Shanaberger, Payton (Zach) Tiell, Noah Shanaberger, Madison Thomas, Hannah Shanaberger and Brian Thomas; her great-grandchildren, Jalyn, Autumn and Lilith Shanaberger, Lydia Shanaberger, Xander and Aaliyah Tiell and Maddox “Bubby” Rashed; her sister, Sarah Smitley of Dunbar; and her daughter-in-law, Kelley Shanaberger; sisters-in-law, Claudette Hunt, and Judy Shanaberger.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, W. Michael Shanaberger; her sisters, Ethel Clements and Dorothy Jean Hunt; and brother, George Hunt Jr.; Several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends also survive her.
Ruth retired from Fike’s Dairy after 32 years, and was a member of the Community United Methodist Church. Ruth was truly devoted to her family, they meant everything to her.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world, and she enjoyed the beach.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, with Pastor Samantha Corbin officiating.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Community United Methodist Church, 1264 West Penn Blvd. Uniontown, PA 15401, in her memory. Interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakykfuneralhome.com
