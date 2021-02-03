Ruth Melrose Willard

Masontown
Ruth Melrose "Posie" Willard, 87, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, in her home. She was born April 19, 1933, in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Arthur and Millie Maust Hoover.
"Posie" enjoyed sewing, quilting, canning, baking and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sons Bruce, William and Ronald Willard; brothers Wayne and Leonard Hoover; and sisters Doris Rowe, Effie Martin, Marjorie Shade, Shirley Haines and Mildred Hoover. Ruth was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shiela Snyder, Sheri (Anthony) Renaldi, Annette (James) Weaver, Belinda Baker and Rocshelle (George) Franz, James (Annie) Willard; and 106 grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 4, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 1 until the 7 p.m. hour of service Friday, February 5, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Asa Walters officiating.
Private interment at Old Frame Cemetery, Smithfield.
Due to the COVID-19 state mandates, our funeral home's indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
