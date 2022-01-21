Uniontown
Ruth Price Thomas, 94, of Uniontown, formerly of Hibbs, passed into the heavenly realms to be with her Lord in the early hours of Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born September 5, 1927, to the late Rev. John A. Price and the late Elizabeth Sims Price.
Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, teacher, caregiver and musician. She graduated from German Township Senior High in 1945 and earned a Bachelor of Education degree and a minor degree in music from California State College of PA in 1972.
Growing up, Ruth played the saxophone, the piano, and she had a beautiful soprano voice. She used her musical talents to sing in the church and school choirs and she performed in the swing band called the "Sentimental Sweethearts of Rhythm." She was an organist for many local churches and for the Muriel E. Lantz Funeral Home.
Throughout her life, Ruth lived in New York at the Mitchell Air Force Base and the Air Force in Casablanca, Morocco in North Africa. She was employed by the Federal Government working in Pittsburgh, and she later worked at the Fayette County Courthouse. Later in life, she taught at Friendship Hill Elementary and German Township Junior/Senior High School.
Ruth was a member and former matron of the Order of Eastern Stars (OES) Alpha Chapter #71, affiliated with Abram Lodge, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Harold Ovelton; former husband, Mack C. Thomas Jr.; sisters, Francina Odell, Mary Agnes Glover, Bessie L. Davis; brothers, Frederick D. Price Sr., John R. Price, Calvin D. Price; and granddaughter, Briawna Marie Long.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sheila (Rufus) Watkins, Linda (Charles) Hall, Riva (Eric) Tunstall, John (Hilda) Thomas; grandson, Mark (Tennaz) Thomas Sr., whom she helped raise; sister, the Rev. Rosalyn Werner; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including the wonderful staff at Mt. Macrina Manor, where she resided for the past four years.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 23, and at 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, January 24, in the John Wesley A.M.E Church, 349 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at Edenborn Cemetery, Edenborn.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Macrina Manor, 520 W. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
