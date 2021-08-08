New Salem
Ruth Selong Dearth, 102, of New Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Beechwood Court in Uniontown.
She was born March 1, 1919, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George and Suzanna Bogar Selong.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayden B. Dearth, in 1979; two sisters, Edith L. Selong and Mildred S. Selong; two brothers, William G. and Joseph D. Selong.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Ruth was a member of the New Salem Presbyterian Church where she had served as an elder and deacon. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star #263, the New Salem Business and Professional Women and the Uniontown Hospital Auxiliary Board. Ruth, along with her husband, Hayden, and son, Clark, owned and operated the Dearth Funeral Home in New Salem.
Ruth is survived by her two children, Clark B. Dearth and wife Margie of McClellandtown, Susan D. Stone and husband Malcolm of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Paul H. Bortz, Jr. of Connellsville, Bradley D. Bortz and his wife Elizabeth of Cumming, Ga., Meg Radolec and husband Todd of Uniontown, Paige Miller and husband Doug of Uniontown; four great-grandchildren, Parker Radolec, Noemi Bortz, Hayden Bortz and Lisette Bortz; and several other dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Edith Selong of Ohio. Also survived by several nephews and a niece.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 9, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, where a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Private interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Beechwood Court for their compassionate and wonderful care of Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to the New Salem Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 455, New Salem, PA 15468.
