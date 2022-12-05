Uniontown
Our beautiful mother Ruthann Hall Lewis, 82, of Uniontown, passed away on December 3, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 31, 1939 a daughter of the late Earl David Hall (1991) and Elmira "Pearl" Hall (2007)
She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Lewis Sr. (1974); a niece, Darlene Steinberger (1986); her only son, Henry H. Lewis Jr. (1992); a daughter, Linda Sue Lewis Landman (1999); a sister, Lillian "Virginia" Steinberger (2002); a brother, William Hall (2015); a brother-in-law, Lloyd Baluch (2019) and a son-in-law, Joseph Edward Kostelnik (2022).
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Dianna (Diane) Lewis, Susan (Susie) Matthews (Gary), Tammy Kostelnik and her favorite and most spoiled daughter, Melissa Lewis.everyone knew it too! Melissa was mommy's pick, her favoritethe baby!!
In addition to her children, she is also leaving behind a God son, Gary Steinberger (Bonnie); a nephew she considered as a son Mark Steinberger (Joyce); her siblings, Dorothy "Dottie Mae" Baluch, Sharon Hall Fetcho (Mark) and baby brother David Earl Hall (Dorothy "Dot")
Our mother was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Henry Lewis, Adam Lewis (Jessica), Ashley Constantine (Brad), Christina "Chrissy" Tarr (Chad), Christopher Wesling (Kelly), Alvin Sapp (Kim), Bryan Sapp (Brittany), Joe "Joey", Kimberly Kostelnik (Donnie), Edward "Eddie" Kostelnik (Mariah), Jessica Landman and Markie Landman.
She was also blessed with 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our momma (mommy) was the strongest woman we've ever met. She wasn't afraid of anything or anyone. She was fierce and the kind of momma who had you walking the line or assuming the positionyour choice!!
She loved traveling, making "hunky foods" and making homemade bread. Our momma had a cake so famous & so delicious it didn't even need icing!
Our momma was a dancer and we don't mean an average dancershe was the kind that turned heads & ruled the dance floor at any reception or party. She was known as the dancing queen at the local hide-away. It was not uncommon to find us all dancing in our living room on a Saturday night with our records blaring. Boy could she dance!
She was so smart too and could spell every word in ANY dictionary including a medical one!! She loved spending time with her children finding new restaurants and towns to explore. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; especially during the holiday's when everyone would gather.
Our momma was a hard worker. She often had two or three jobs at once. She would often say "she was beat up from her feet up!" She spent most of her career in manufacturing with her last position being at Rockwell International before retiring.
Our momma was never what you'd call fancy, but you could bet she always had three things in her pursejuicy fruit gum, tissues and her lipstick!! She NEVER left the house without wearing lipstick!
We want to give special thanks to my sister Susie and her husband Gary for opening their home and for taking such good care of our momma for years. We also want to thank the entire team at Bella Healthcare Center who helped us thru the past several months.
We can't begin to tell you how bad our hearts are hurting. We were so close to our mom, momma, mommy and mother. Our lives will never be the sameWe are now officially orphansno more tittytime for us!
We will always love you Mommy "take it easy" until we meet again love your broken hearted teary eyed girls Melissa, Tammy and Susie, XOXOXO
A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6 at Gates Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC, 136 N. Gallatin Ave. Uniontown, PA 15401 . Funeral Service will begin 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 7th. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be expressed in our mothers name and sent to:
Bella Healthcare Center - Activities Committee (honoring Ruthann Lewis)
410 Terrace Drive
Uniontown, PA 15401
