formerly of Perryopolis
Ruthann Krieger Barota, 84, of Estero, Fla., formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in ExCela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 12, 1938, a daughter of Charles and Dorothy Debor Krieger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Robert Barota.
Ruthann was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church of Perryopolis.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Palmer and husband John; sons, Gary M. Barota and wife Rebecca, and Robert C. Barota and wife Lisa, all of Perryopolis; seven grandchildren, Madyson and Olivia Palmer, Emilea, Ian and Garrett Barota, Kaley and Joshua Barota; three brothers, William "Bill" Krieger, Charles "Charlie" Krieger, Ronald "Ronnie" Kreiger and wife Judy.
Ruthann's family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., the hour of her blessing service, Tuesday, March 14, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Condolences for the family are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
