Uniontown
Ryan Patrick Martelli, 38, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
He was predeceased by his mother, Christine Martelli; grandparents, Beryl and Joseph Martelli; and brother-in-law, Jerod Chapman.
Surviving is his brother, Justin, and wife Jennifer; sister, Shannon; nephews, Conner and Braydon; niece, Jemma; uncle, Larry and aunt Carol, uncle Joey and aunt Darlene, uncle Randy, and aunt Diane.
Ryan was a loving, kind person, who loved spending time at the beach, and watching football and hockey.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, with Jeanne Fike officiating.
Interment at a later date in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
