A memorial service for Allen K, Ryan, of Fairchance, who passed away May 20, 2020, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Meadow Valley Park (private facility), 43 McCormack Avenue, Uniontown, starting with the Honor Guard Service. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- Level pedaling: GAP section resurfacing in Ohiopyle complete
- PennDOT details maintenance projects in Fayette County
- Waynesburg farmer's market to continue through mid-October
- Announcements, outreach and cancellations related to COVID-19
- Laurel Highlands, Connellsville and Frazier school districts discuss back-to-school plans
- Waynesburg farmer's market to continue through mid-October
- Local company held fundraiser to pay off student lunch debt at local school district
- Laurel Highlands area nominated for 'best destinations for fall foliage'
- H-S poll: More than 60% believe PIAA should delay or cancel fall sports
- Waynesburg University hosts in-person commencement ceremonies
Business Card Directory
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
Personal Care Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.