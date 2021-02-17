Markleysburg
Ryan Thomas "Tom" Krysak, 33, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in his home in Markleysburg.
Ryan, known as Tom to most, but Ryan in recent years as he worked to reclaim his life while battling addiction, was a friend to everyone he encountered.
He loved his family with a passion - especially his new bride and babies - his love for them only exceeded by his love for his Lord. Tom would take any opportunity to reveal his heart, to speak of the challenges he faced and the power of his faith.
Tom loved to hunt - especially bow hunting, fishing, to be outdoors, to play sports and to do anything with his family - the five brothers often finding ways to get up to no good together.
Tom loved children. He was always the first to want to hold a baby or play with a toddler. His smile was infectious. His laugh powerful. His love, boundless.
Tom was an advocate for the struggle of addicts, having battled his addiction for many years with many ups and downs. He wanted to tell the world that addicts are no different than any other person, that everyone's life matters and with God all things are possible.
Tom never gave up. He touched lives and wanted to touch more. He was so proud of being clean and the last two years of his life. His family will work to continue that legacy in honor of him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lewis Fisher and Joseph Krysak; and his grandmother, Ruby Krysak.
He is survived by his loving wife, Seairia Krysak, and his newborn twins, Octavian and Oriah; sisters-in-law Khalehla and Xylia; his son, Wyatt Krysak; his son, Hunter Thomas Krysak; and his "adopted" daughter, Rosemary LaRue Naugle; his parents, David and Terri Krysak of Ohiopyle; his grandmother, Mary Lou Fisher of Farmington; his beloved brothers, Josh Krysak and wife Carly of Fallowfield Township, Clayton Krysak and wife Lacey of Uniontown, Aaron Krysak and wife Maddie of Farmington, and Brett Krysak of Farmington; his adored nieces and nephews, Jude, Dimitri, Paisley, Riley and Milo; and so many others whose lives he touched in so many ways.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, in CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 18, until the hour of service at 11 a.m. in Faith Assembly of God in Uniontown.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Irwin Memorial Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that those that knew Tom's heart best consider donations to help support his young family as they try to move forward after his passing. Donations can be made to Seairia Krysak, c/o Bittersweet Caf, 205 Farmington-Ohiopyle Road, Farmington, PA 15437.
