Uniontown
Ryland Ray "Brosy" Holt, 55, of Uniontown, was called home to glory on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
He was born on February 17, 1967.
Ryland was affectionately known to everyone as "Brosy."
He graduated from Uniontown High School, where he continues to hold the record for the 400M in track. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Brosy was an easy-going man with a big heart. He was known for his kind and loving spirit. Always cheerful and thoughtful, his smile could warm anyone and make them feel welcome. His laughter was infectious, and you could not help but be in a good mood whenever you were in his presence. We were all blessed to learn the valuable lessons of love and kindness from Brosy during the precious years God lent him to us.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Georgia Holt; a beloved son, Joshua Holt; three beautiful granddaughters, Jaya Holt, Ja'Vaya Holt, and Ionna Holt; siblings, Rella (Holt) Minor, Belinda Reed, Bosco Reed, John Thomas, Jeff Cole (brother/cousin); and a host of loving family members and dear friends.
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been there will be a trail of beautiful memories. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in heaven."
Funeral Services will be held at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA. Friends will be received for viewing 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Vincent L. Winfrey Sr. eulogizing.
His final resting place will be at Thomas Cemetery in Hopwood, Pa.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted at www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
