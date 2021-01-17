Merrittstown
Sally Ann Robins Fajger, 73, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in her home in Merrittstown, surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Fajger was born May 11, 1947, in Jeffersonville, Ind., a daughter of John Robins Sr. and Mary Jane McClain Beal. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Thomas Beal in Republic.
Sally graduated from Redstone High School, Class of 1964.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary Jane Beal of Republic.
Sally is survived by her loving husband, Edward Anthony "Ozeie" Fajger, whom she was married to for 48 years; her son, Matthew P. Marsiglia Jr. (Lori Spishock) of Grindstone; daughter Andria Lynn Fike (Joseph Fike) of Merrittstown; brother John Davis Robins (Janie Robins) of Ashville, N.C.; sister Carol Mays (Donald Mays) of Greensboro; grandchildren Anthony Matthew Marsiglia, Riley Joelyn Fike and Colby Edward Fike. Sally leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews from around the United States, whom she always said had a special place in her heart.
Sally found great satisfaction in her career as a notary and tax preparer for 34 years. She was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church of Republic. Sally was an early member of the Merrittstown's Fourth of July Parade Committee. Her interests were few, but intense. They included spending time with her beloved grandchildren, watching the Steelers' football games with fervor, daily viewing of her favorite soap opera, General Hospital, and staying well informed about current events by reading an ever-growing selection of political books.
Private funeral plans are being arranged by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME of Hopwood, with a memorial service to be held at the First Christian Church of Republic at a later date.
