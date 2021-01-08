Uniontown
Sally Jacqueline “Jackie” Boger Saghy, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, January 8, with Reverend Heather Simpson officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
SOCAIL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED AND MASKS ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING - NO EXCEPTIONS.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
