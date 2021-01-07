Sally Jacqueline Boger Saghy

Uniontown
Sally Jacqueline "Jackie" Boger Saghy, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born June 19, 1938, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Nannie and Joseph Boger and James Gergely.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Saghy; and son Mark.
She is survived by her loving children, Jeffrey (Scott) and Deven Saghy; and daughters-in-law Paula and Sherry; grandchildren Taylor, Jordan, Brandon, Bree and Tyler Saghy; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Terry Gergely Ainsley; and several nieces and nephews and sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, who cared deeply for her.
Jackie graduated from North Union High School in 1956 and then attended the Uniontown School of Nursing. Upon graduation she worked at the Uniontown Hospital for several years. Later, she was the manager of Waldenbooks at the Uniontown Mall.
She was a member of Central Christian Church and the Woman's Fellowship.
She was an avid bird watcher. She especially loved owls. She also loved to read, play bingo and cards, and spend time with her best friends, Janice and Nick Erminio. She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch and looking at what she called HER MOUNTAINS. Many looked forward to eating her famous vegetable soup, which she made by the gallons. She loved watching the Pirates play ball and spending time with her cousin, Dale Butch Monahan.
She will be remembered for the love and loyalty of family and friends.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, January 8, with Reverend Heather Simpson officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
