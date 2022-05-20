Haydentown
Sally Leech Cooley, 96, of Haydentown, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Fairchance.
She was born March 13, 1926, in Smithfield, a daughter of Jesse Arthur Leech and Marguerite Baker Leech.
In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by three older brothers, William, Charles and Carl (Denny) Leech; and her husband of 54 years, George W Cooley.
Sally was a 1944 graduate of Georges High School. She worked as a secretary in the Kaufmanns Department Store before her marriage to George in 1945. She worked for 18 years as a lecturer for Weight Watchers, holding classes in Point Marion, Smithfield, Uniontown and Connellsville. She was also a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics.
Over many years Sally was very active in the churches she attended. These include Fairchance Presbyterian Church, Whitehouse Free Methodist Church, Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, and most recently Cherry Tree Alliance Church. Some positions she held included teaching Sunday school, Bible school, Sunday school superintendent, active member of the Fayette County Sunday School Association, teaching Weekday Church School, local after school Bible programs, and singing in the choir. She was also an active member and former board member of the Uniontown Christian Women’s Club for several years.
Sally loved people. She enjoyed playing 500 and bridge in several card clubs, reading, knitting, and entertaining guests in her home for many years.
Sally and her husband, George, had three daughters, Carol Gaujot (Phil) of Morgantown, W.Va., Laura Kay Jaros (Rick) of Smithfield, and Luann Schaefer (Kevin) of Ohiopyle; eight grandchildren, Todd, Ryan, Jason, Josh, Katelyn, Jessica, Kameron and Karrie; and 10 great-grandchildren, Aden, Katya, Arden, Asa, Suzie, River, Evelyn, Piper, Elijah and Jack.
The family wishes to thank Fairfield Personal Care home for the wonderful loving care they gave Sally the past two years, and Amedisys Hospice for caring for her during her final few weeks.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, FROM 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with Pastor David Goodin officiating, Monday, May, 23. Interment in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Sally requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the charities she faithfully supported over the years: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
