Brownfield
Sally Teets, 59, of Brownfield, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, peacefully, in her home, with her family by her side. She was born April 26, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Ted Rumenyak and Dorothy Mehall Rumenyak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother- and father-in-law, Dave and June Teets; and her brother-in-law, Wendell Teets.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Teets; children Jodi Leydig (Clay) of Brownfield, Derek Teets of Brownfield; grandchild Ryler Mills; siblings Susie Smiley (Doug) of Smithfield, Brucette Mancini of Hopwood; special friends Betty Thorpe of Fairchance and Becca Smalley of Haydentown. Also surviving are four brothers-in-law, David Teets, Amend (Donna) Reed, Bryan Teets (Mary) of Fairchance and Michael Teets (Kim) of Fairchance; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, thrift store shopping and playing cards.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, April 26, with Pastor Pete Malik officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
