Salvatore A. Mercadante

Uniontown
Salvatore A. "Sal" Mercadante, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, in his home. Sal was born June 13, 1950, in Uniontown, to the late Frank E. And Mary Grego Mercadante.
Merc was a 1968 graduate of Uniontown High School, where he excelled as a member of the football team, was a member of the 1965 undefeated football team and WPIAL champs then played for Juanita College and received in 1971 small college first team All-American in football. Sal graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business from Juanita College.
He was a regional manager for Hersey Company then came back home to start his business, Merc's Restaurant, which he ran for 22 years.
Merc was a member of St Therese de Liseux Roman Catholic Church, and chairman of the athlete committee Uniontown High School Hall of Fame.
Left to cherish Sal's memory are a son, Matthew Mercadante of Harrisburg; a daughter, Maria Mercadante of Uniontown; two grandchildren, Jaya Holt and Ja-Vaya Holt; a brother, Anthony Mercadante and wife Pam of Uniontown; nieces and nephews Michael Mercadante and wife Lisa, Nicole Olson and husband Ron, Michael Mercadante Jr., Mario Mercadante, Wyatt Olson and Luke Olson; special friend Cindy Lacostic; and former wife Susan Mercadante.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeff Life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 6. Private interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
