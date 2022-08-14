Lemont Furnace
Sam (James) Laughery, surrounded by loved ones, left those who knew and loved him Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with a lasting legacy of love and memories. His 85 years here on earth were active and joyous, marred only by a final brief, but bitter battle with cancer.
Sam's mind remained unclouded, allowing him to maintain involvement and to be a help to his family and huge number of friends. Everyone loved Sam, and he nurtured his relationships. He was the epitome of kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness.
Sam was born June 1, 1937, the second of five children, to James and Jane (Younker/Yonker) Laughery. He was a blessed "handful" to his parents, climbing (and falling out of) trees, treating all his friends (on his father's bill) to baseballs and candy at the company store. A little later, he frequently crashed his cars ("Good driver, just heavy on the gas!"), and "borrowing" Dad's car to follow a girl to the West Coast! He was something! But, even while sowing his wild oats, he never passed a person by whom he might be able to help. Many thought of him as Good Sam(aritan)!
After finally settling down, he worked 40 years at U.S. Steel, first as a machine operator, then as a foreman. He was a good foreman. The men he worked with liked and respected him because he was always fair. As he was locked in the mill for three weeks, because the men were striking outside, the guys weren't angry with him, they even sneaked an occasional beer in to him.
After retiring from US Steel / National Tube, Sam remained a vital, intelligent man whose thoughts were mostly for others. He seldom had an unkind word for his fellow man (Well, let's exclude politicians!). Sam was a man you could count on - always - and people did! He sure liked his emergency scanner and alerting folks to the "breaking news." He was a big Pirates and Steelers fan! Though they did break his heart often, he'd be an expectant fan again, before the next game.
Sam was raised with lots of love, and family was always uppermost on his mind. After losing his wife, Peggy, three years ago, his attention centered on kids, sister, grandkids and great-grandkids, and his three dogs who entertained and adored him.
In addition to his parents, Sam was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Gardner Laughery; siblings, Derek, Lillian and George; nieces, Randi Laughery and Candi Jo Mrozek Figler; ex-wives, Carol Buress and Shelva Laughery; and sister-in-law, Sherry Kessler.
Left to remember and cherish his memory are his children, James (Cindy) Laughery Anton, Tonya (Clyde) Luckey, Jamie (Joe) Kline, Rick (Patty) Laughery, and Brandon (Justi) Laughery, Sister Betty Jane (BJ) Laughery Mrozek; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, Robin Milicia and Kristi Herspold; nephew, Tim Herspold; cousins, Pam Rouse and John Yonker; sisters-in-law, Terri Humbert and Jackie Karpel; neighbors, Buddy and Lynn; and a host of life-time friends; and his three fur-buddies, Trixie, Gabby and Shelby.
Sam was brave, kind, loving and loyal, and lived by the Golden Rule. His family was blessed by the example he set in his life, the counsel he gave them, and the love he lavished on them, so willingly!
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 14, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service to celebrate Sam's life, Monday, August 15, officiated by Albert Whipkey. Following the service, interment will take place at Pleasant View Presbyterian Cemetery.
