Lake Lynn
Donald Ray "Sam" Stewart, 60, of Lake Lynn, passed away at home, with his loving family by his side, Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was born August 2, 1960, in Uniontown, a son of James and Barbara Black Stewart.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Barbara Stewart; and his first wife, Sherri Lynn (Elli) Stewart.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Ann Stewart; father James Stewart; sons Matthew Stewart and wife Jennifer, and Wesley Stewart and fiance Robbin; stepson Adam Smaniotto and wife Kelly; granddaughter Sophia; brothers and sisters Bill Stewart, Mary White, Donna Dindl (his twin sister), Norma Friend and husband Paul, Joyce Grahm, and James Stewart Jr. and wife Denise; brothers-in-law Robert Klanduch and Frank Klanduch; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Sam loved his job working at the Cumberland Mine.
He had a very friendly, outgoing personality and it wasn't long before you knew that he loved his Lord Jesus Christ. He wanted everyone else to receive the same love of Christ as he did. Sam was an ordained minister of his Lord Jesus Christ and shared the Gospel with everyone. He attended the Jesus Mission Church in Morgantown, W.Va.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5. A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 6, with his cousin and best friend, Pastor Tim Strosnider officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A special thank you from the family is extended to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice, Masontown for their loving care given to Sam.
