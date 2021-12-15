Point Marion
Samantha Carr, 41, of Point Marion, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Harry G. Carr, III.; son, Ethan Carr; father and mother, Ken and Robin Gibson; sisters, Brandi Gibson and fiance, Larry Smith, Trayci Gibson and Kendra Gibson; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Harry Carr, Jr. and wife Tracey; mother-in-law, Vicky and Dale Porupski; sister-in-law, Stephany and George Daniels.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
