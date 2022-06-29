Samantha Jo Harden

Uniontown
Samantha Jo “Sammi” Harden, 34, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 15, 1987, in Uniontown, a daughter of Samuel D. Harden, Sr. and the late Jean Shaw Harden.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Harden, Jr.; and nephew, Corey Alexander Herzig.
Sammi worked as a waitress at Applebee’s for 15 years. She enjoyed dart ball, swimming and spending time with family and friends.
Left to keep Sammi’s memory alive are her father, Samuel D. Harden, Sr.; son, Carter M. Harden; brothers, George Arnold, James Arnold, Kurt Harden and Chuck Arnold; sister, Glenda Harden; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lori, Jordan, Renee, Lisa, Beckie, Brandi and Shannon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Sammi’s life Thursday, June 30, with Pastor Galen Winebrenner officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
