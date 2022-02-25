Uniontown
Samantha Lea Nutt, 48, of Uniontown, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born March 9, 1973, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William Nutt and Ruth Ida Nara Nutt; and a sister, Christina Mulliniks.
Samantha was a loving mother, grandmother and companion. She enjoyed crafts and drawing and was especially fond of making chocolate and candies for her family to enjoy.
Surviving are two sons, Michael K. Czernatowicz (Jacqueline) of Greensburg, and Joseph Czernatowicz of Uniontown; granddaughter, Lila Grace Czernatowicz; loving companion, Justin D. Smith; and Michael Czernatowicz, the father of her sons.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 26, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
