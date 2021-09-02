Uniontown
Samuel A. Goodwin, 85, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born February 13, 1936, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George Francis Goodwin and Stella M. Crawford Goodwin; daughter Amy Lee Goodwin Noeth; brothers George R. Goodwin and James W. Goodwin; and a sister, Mary Frances Govin.
Sam had previously been employed at the Yezbak Lumber Company and later worked in the service department of Detweiler Motors. He was a member of the Hopwood United Methodist Church and a Life Member of the Uniontown Lions Club. For years Sam enjoyed working with, and delivering, Meals On Wheels. His hobby was cars and his passion for them. He was a loving husband and father.
Surviving are his loving wife, Caroline Jane McAninch Goodwin; son-in-law David Noeth of Nassau, N.Y.; and two special and caring nieces, Donna Lee Reed and Linda Smith.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
