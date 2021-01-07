Uniontown
Samuel A. Martin, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 from complications of Covid-19. He was born May 14, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of the late Samuel W. Martin and Francis Dolan Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Eugene "Speedy" Martin and William "Bill" Martin.
He is survived by sisters Nancy McDowell (Clyde), Deborah Gillis (Walter), Susan Hice (John) and Kim Lint (Dave); brother Timothy "Hawk" Martin (Karen). Also surviving are his children, Tiffany MacLaughlin (John), Lue Martin (Janice); and grandchildren Mallory Hutchens, Hannah MaClaughlin.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.