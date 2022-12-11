Masontown
Samuel Anthony Bartoni, 79, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Masontown, on October 10, 1943, the son of the late Anthony Joseph and Mabel Brown Bartoni.
He was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School, class of 1962.
Before retiring, he was a coal miner at Cumberland Mine.
Sam served in the US Army Reserves during the Cuban Missile Crises.
Sam was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Italian Club. He was also an avid golfer.
He was predeceased by his parents and his niece, Lisa Smitley.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Judith Eileen Rochek Bartoni; son, Anthony Joseph Bartoni and his partner, Philip Phares, Point Marion; daughter, Denise Garfui and husband, Vince, Masontown; the joy of his life, his granddaughter, Gianna Garfui; sisters, Elaine Rockwell and husband, Edwin, Masontown, and Antoinette Smitley and husband, Jesse, of Amend; several nieces and a nephew; and his best friend, his dog, Chumlee.
The family would like to thank Amedisys of Masontown. Nurses and aids, especially Vicky, Cassie and Pastor Rich.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, and at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Farther Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Private interment.
