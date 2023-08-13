Gibbon Glade
Samuel Bruce Halfhill, 68, of Gibbon Glade, passed away peacefully, at home in his log cabin, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 4, 1955, in Connellsville, Sam was a son of the late Arabelle and Harry Halfhill.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Chambers; his half- brother, Butch Halfhill; and brothers-in-law, Jake Sheraw and Robert Lindsay.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 50 years and high school sweetheart, Carol Halfhill, who stood by his side through thick and thin.
He is also survived by his daughters, Monica Gotshall (Jamee) and Rachael Paul (Henry); as well as his grandsons, Gabriel Gotshall, Levi Gotshall, Jackson Paul, and Greyson Paul; step- grandchildren, Justin Gotshall and Katrina Murphy; sisters, Connie Sheraw and Donna Lindsay; brother-in-law, Larry Chambers; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sam was a hard-working man, who dedicated 30 years of his life to USS Clairton Works. Despite the two-hour drive from Gibbon Glade, he always picked up double shifts whenever possible, displaying his strong work ethic and eagerness to take care of his family. He also knew how to "hustle" and had a tenacious, entrepreneurial spirit. In 1988, when tragedy struck the family with a house fire, he built Carol her dream home - a beautiful log cabin in Gibbon Glade.
Beyond his steel mill career, Sam had a vibrant personality and a great sense of humor. His laughter was contagious, often accompanied by a distinctive "wheeze". He had a deep love for southern rock music and he cherished fishing trips and visits to the beach with his wife and daughters.
Sam was also known for his fondness for Carol's delicious cooking. Whenever a meal was particularly exceptional, his forehead would furrow. Sam was a wonderful father and grandfather. He would always turn around for ice cream or anything else his daughters asked for. He called them "The Girls". His grandchildren adored their Pappy and loved his mustache kisses.
After his retirement, he and his wife spent a lot of time in Key West, Fla., enjoying the sunsets and making precious memories. He also became a beekeeper, and many people in the community knew him as "Sam the Bee Man". He spent most summer weekends on his corner on Route 40 selling honey and waving to kids at the red light.
A Celebration of Life to honor Sam will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at 391 Canaan Church Road, Gibbon Glade, PA 15440. Family and friends are invited to share memories and pay their respects during this time. Wear bright colors to celebrate the Bee Man.
Samuel Bruce Halfhill will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy of hard work, laughter, and love will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.
(1) comment
Sam and Carol are great people and friends and will surely be missed.
Karen and Walter Haynes
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.