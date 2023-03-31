Brownsmills, N.J.
Samuel Dale Engle, 74, of Brownsmills, N.J., passed away on Sunday, March, 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Sewell, N.J.
He was born in Uniontown, on May 6, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Wade Engle and Ethel Hannah Fowler Engle; mother, Violet Rosetta Engle Angelo, and husband, Sullivan; wife, Priscilla Belle Engle; son, Steven Allen Engle; siblings, Carrie Angelo Strosnider, Delores Jean Engle Angelo, and husband, Russell, Osabee Mildred Engle Thomas and husband, William, Elmer Wade Engle and wife, Irva Jean, Harry Elwood Engle and wife, Nancy, Arthur Wade Larry Engle and wife, Melody, Roy Sullivan Engle and wife, Dianne, Ethel Faye Engle Meade and husband, Garth, Arthur Dale Engle, Delores Gay Engle, Ella Faye Engle and Annette Yvonne Engle; and sister-in-law, Janet Ryan Teets.
Samuel proudly served his country in the US Air Force during Operation Desert Storm, and retired from active duty service in 1990, at the rank of Technical Sergeant.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family: sons, Sam Engle, Jr. and wife, Terry, of Chester, Va., Robert Engle and wife, Josette, of Brownsmills, N.J., with whom he made his home, Richie Engle and wife, Leni of Saint Bernard, La.; grandchildren, RobbiAnn Grice and husband, Keion, of Fayetteville, N.C., Meghan Musik and husband, Stephen, of Virginia Beach, Va., Samantha Stiffler and husband, Kyle, of Enterprise, Ala., Chelsey Engle of Chesterfield, Va. and Austin Engle of Chester, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kaivon Grice, Leilani Grice, Kameron Stiffler, Karson Musik, Karter Stiffler, Kage Stiffler, Brenden Napier, Maddox Napier and Madilyn Napier; siblings, Michelle Gay Engle Layhue and late husband, Howard Sr., of Fairchance, Sherry Chipps and husband, Russell, of Bobtown, Reverend Rose Bircher and late husband, Albert, of McClellandtown, Roger Angelo and wife, Patty, of Latrobe, Thelma Hagner and late husband, Richard, of Leckrone, Sullivan Angelo and wife, Mary, of Leckrone, Clarice Angelo of Masontown, Anthony Angelo and wife, Nancy of Uniontown, Candy Angelo of McClellandtown, David Angelo and wife, Judy, of McClellandtown, Tammy Angelo of Leckrone and Danny Angelo of Latrobe; brother-in-law, Ray Ryan; and Clara Ryan McNair and husband, Larry.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the Hour of Service, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with Pastor Chris Varney officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, where Military Honors will be accorded at graveside.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
