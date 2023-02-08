Addison
Samuel Douglas King LCPL, 23, of Addison, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born December 11, 1999, in Uniontown, a son of Douglas Benford (Sherry Benford) and Dale (King) Bower, James A. Bower II (Shannon M. Nichols)
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Aaron Benford of Rockwood, Nathaniel Bower (Amanda) of Lebanon, N.J., and Bryan Bower of Connellsville (Brittany, of Uniontown); two nieces, Kinslee Bower and Jordyn Bower; one nephew, Noah Bower; Shannon's children, Caynan, Gunnar, Hazel, and MJ; maternal grandparents, Larry and Marian (Sue) King of Markleysburg; paternal grandparents, Violet (Sheldon) Benford of Rockwood, James and Judith Bower of Confluence, William and Donna Baughman of Somerset; great-grandparents, Arnold and Gladys Fike, Samuel and Bertha King, Bob and Pauline Holliday, and James and Betty Bower; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; and beloved pets, Lexi, Tango, Smokey and Mickie.
Samuel was a loving son and stepson, and friend to anyone he met.
He was a member of the Trinity Reformed Church in Rockwood, and the Union Chapel Church in Markleysburg.
He was a former United States Marine and a member of the Addison Volunteer Fire Department and Seven Springs Fire Department.
He was employed at Seven Springs Resort as a security guard.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 9, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, February 10, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Caroline Penick and Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Addison Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Addison Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.