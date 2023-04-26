Ohiopyle
Samuel E. Liston, 67, of Ohiopyle, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg.
He was born in Dunbar, son of the late Jervis and Emma Mildred Schbassol Liston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Sam was a coal miner and heavy equipment operator. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman, a member of the Dunbar Eagle's Club and loved auto racing. Sam was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was a United Stated Navy veteran, and served aboard the USS Caloosahatchee.
Sam will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Sarah Beal Liston; their sons, Durrand William Liston, and fiancee, Deeannaa Klink of Washington, and Samuel E. Liston, Jr. of Uniontown; beloved grandchildren, Levi Lambie, Kearra Liston, and fiance, P.J. Neighbors, Samantha Liston, Christian Liston, and Ayden Liston. He is also survived by his siblings, Judy Richter and husband, Rich, Robert "Bobby" Liston and wife, Ruby, George Liston and wife, Debbie and Sharon Roebuck; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and until 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27th, the hour of the service, with Reverend Lee Maley and Mr. Richard Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, Chalk Hill, where Military Honors will be accorded by AMVETS POST 103.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.