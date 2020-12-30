Elizabeth Township
Samuel E. Wise, 92, of Elizabeth Township, passed away December 28, 2020. He was born March 21, 1928, in Adah. He was a son of the late Samuel D. Wise and Della E. Snyder Rumzik.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Helen Wise; first wife, Wanda Wise; son, Samuel Wise; daughter, Dora Wise.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Wise of Elizabeth Township; grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Cole of Elizabeth Township, Jacob (Jamie) Cole of Canonsburg, Michelle (Tim) Megela of McMurray, Samuel (Ashley) Wise of Lake Wales, Fla., Zachary Wise of Winter Haven, Fla. Also surviving are siblings, Dorthy Reckart of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Woodrow (Pam) Wise of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Wyatt, Nolan, Camden and Connor Cole, Brody and Olivia Megela and Samuel, Carly, Luke and Grayson Wise; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member at First Christian Church in Republic.
Friends will be received in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Wednesday, December 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the service with Reverend Charles House officiating the service. Due to Covid-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED AND MASKS ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
