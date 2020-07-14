Samuel Earl Wingard Jr.

Adah
Samuel E. Wingard Jr., 73, of Adah, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at home. He was born November 18, 1946, in Ralph, a son of Samuel Earl Sr. and Margaret C. Wingard.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by wife Wilma Wingard; his son, Kevin Lee Wingard; great-granddaughter Kylee Rae Wood; and his sisters, Wilma Jean and Evelyn.
Surviving are his son, Thomas E. Wingard and wife Sherri Wingard; daughter Tammy M. Lynch and husband Jeffery J. Lynch; son Richard A. Wingard and wife Kelli Wingard; grandchildren Tommy Wingard, Jeremy Wingard, Donald R. Wood Jr. (DJ), Kimberly M. Wood, Tammy M. Wood, Donna L. Christopher, Ashley D. Wingard, Rickey Wingard, Melda Wingard, Angie Wingard, Alisha Wingard, and Kristina Wingard; his great-grandchildren, Jalynn Harris, Owen Harris, Brentlee Christopher, Randi Turner, McKenzie Roadman, Paxton Wingard, Scarlett Wingard, Kara Wingard, Little Rickey Wingard, Logan Wingard, Jaxon Sumey; one brother, Ronald Wingard; sister Eleanor House; many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Linda Rainey and husband Terry Rainey.
A service of remembrance will be held from noon to 3 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, July 16, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Interment will be in Churchill Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to join family at McClellandtown Fire Hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samuel Wingard Memorial Fund, c/o P.O. Box 28, Hopwood, PA 15445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.