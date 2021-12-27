Masontown
Samuel G. Farrier, 92, of Masontown, passed away December 23, 2021 at Waynesburg Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg, Pa.
He was born in Masontown on November 8, 1929, the son of the late Raymond and Mildred Barron Farrier.
Before retiring he was employed as a Steel Worker at LTV Steel in Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Marion Maxine Franks Farrier; brothers: Richard, Donald, Glen, James, and William; sisters, Clara Mae, Shirley and Patricia.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sandy Hoffman Provance, McClellantown, Pa., Cheryl Farrier, McClellandtown, John Farrier, Pleasant Valley, Pa.; Samuel Farrier, Latrobe, Pa. and Mary Louise Green, Uniontown, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and two great-great-grand- children; brothers and sisters, Bernard (Joyce) Farrier, Carmichaels, Pa., Loretta Ratliff, Beaver County, Pa.; Barbara Cleaver, Masontown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, the time of service in the Funeral Home Chapel at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Pa., with Reverend Edward Provance, Sr. officiating.
Interment private.
