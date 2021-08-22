Uniontown
Samuel H. Denney, 75, of Uniontown, died at home, August 5, 2021.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ralph and Mary Louise Soxman Denney; a sister, Linda K. Cordaro and husband Guy; brothers, Ralph "Hap" Denney and Colonel Joel Denney; and brother-in-law, C. Robert Anderson.
Surviving are his wife Stephanie; daughter, Monica Denney (Dan Rugola); granddaughter, Elizabeth Lane (Sam Ramsey); and three great-grandchildren, Ronnie, Tommy and Joy; and granddaughter, Alexandra Elliott (Rush); sisters-in-law, Marlene Denney, Nancy Denney, Marilyn Zsiros, Julia K. Anderson, and Mary Ann Zsiros; brothers-in-law, William Zsiros (Mary Lou); Bernard Zsiros (Judi) and J. Lee Zsiros.
Sam was the last surviving member of his family. He retired from Fairchance Construction Company as a project manager.
Arrangements were private and entrusted to DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
