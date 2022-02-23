Fairchance
Samuel H. Sisco, 74, of Fairchance, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Sam was born December 26, 1947, to the late Edith Coleman and Samuel Sisco, Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-daughter, Iesha Garnett; siblings, Charles Coleman, Bernard Sisco, Alfreda Sisco and Sandy Sisco.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Lewis; his son, Samuel Sisco III.; step-children, Rodneeka Lewis, Asad Lewis, Khalil Lewis; siblings, Deborah Sisco, William Sisco, Cecil Sisco, Warren Sisco and Gail Sisco; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private services are under the direction of the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC. 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, Pa.
All condolences may be sent through http://www.lantzfh.com.
