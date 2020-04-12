Uniontown
Samuel James Lyons, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born October 31, 1942, a son of the late Samuel ad Virginia L. Shotts Lyons.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Lyons.
As per his wishes, services were private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
