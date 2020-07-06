Samuel James Newman III

Connellsville
April 28, 1951 -
July 2, 2020
Samuel James "Sammy" Newman III, the first-born child of Samuel James Newman Jr. and Doris Brant Newman, was born April 28, 1951.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Nancy Raymond Newman; his son, Samuel James Newman IV; granddaughter Meghan Pishko; and his daughter, Deborah Ann Pishko.
Sammy is survived by his son, James "Jim" Newman; grandchildren Samantha Pishko and Larry Pishko; three great-granddaughters; and his dear friend, Mary Kiger.
The following brothers and sisters survive: Tom Newman (Caren) of Bath, N.C., Susan Smith (Larry) of Smock, Pat Stringer of Richmond, Ky., Judy Zieglar (Chuck Walters) of Masontown, Dan Newman of Smock and Paul Newman (Tina) of Rolesville, N.C.; special sister-in-law Darlene Pallay (Barry) of Morgantown, W.Va.; his aunt, Wilma Brant Rodeheaver; many nephews and nieces and many cousins.
Sam was employed as a heavy equipment operator for L&J Equipment. He was a lifetime member of the McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company and former member of the First Christian Church of New Salem.
A Joint Memorial Service for Sam and his daughter, Debbie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in the First Christian Church of Grindstone, 1529 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, PA 15442.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company, 109 Puritan Road, McClellandtown, PA 15458.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home in Fairchance.
