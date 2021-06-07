Samuel Joseph Huweart III

Dunbar
Samuel "Sam" Joseph Huweart III, 50, of Dunbar, passed away from Chronic Heart Failure, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in UPMC - Shadyside Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Sam was born January 28, 1971, in Brownsville, a son of the late Linda Johnson and Jerry Knox and Samuel Huweart II.
Sam loved his family. He enjoyed going on vacation at the ocean, working on cars with his dad, working around the house, sitting on the porch with his in-laws, attending flea markets, and especially going to the Meadows Casino.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jerry Knox.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Florrendia Shrader Huweart; his children, Gary L. Ritenour, Jeffrey Miner, Terry Cavalier Jr. (Marisol), Andrew Cavalier (Breanna) and Francis Cavalier; grandchildren, Olivia, Lilya, Nevaeh, Dominic, Maximus and Abel; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jane and James Cardaman; brothers, Randy Shay and wife Marsha and Ben Preston; uncle and aunt, LeRoy and Susan Knox; aunt, Lois Brooks; cousin, Keith Fagioletti.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. www.dearthfh.com
