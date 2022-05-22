Roscoe
Samuel "Dave" Martini Sr., 73, of Roscoe, formerly of Grindstone, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Brownsville July 6, 1948, he was a son of the late Jerry and Juanita Marshall Martini.
Dave was a graduate of Redstone High School. He was retired from Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services and the Community Ambulance Services, where he had been an EMT and dispatcher. Dave was a life member of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a bingo caller for over 30 years and was the former disc jockey for RESA car shows.
He enjoyed fishing, oldies music and anything related to his grandchildren.
On June 2, 1980, he married Catherine Kovalak Martini and would have celebrated their 42nd anniversary this year.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a daughter, Maria (Rob) Weiser of Perryopolis; a son, David Martini of Roscoe; four grandchildren, Ethan, Emma and Mara Weiser, and Dominic Martini; five brothers, Bruce (Patty) Martini of Duncansville, Leslie (Donna) Martini of Perryopolis, Dale (Cindy) Martini of Merrittstown, Byron (Rhonda) Martini of Perryopolis and Jeffrey Martini of Belle Vernon; two sisters, Sherry (Gary) Bochna of Greensboro and Lisa (Bernard) Johnson of Monessen; brother-in-law, Pete Kovalak of Donora; and a sister-in-law, Nancy (George) Eckert of Monongahela.
Dave's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hillman Cancer Center and Family Hospice of UPMC.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, May 23, in the MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1008 Furlong Avenue, Roscoe, with Pastor Maurice B. Wade Jr. officiating the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
