Connellsville
Samuel Nicklow, 67, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in his home.
He was born August 30, 1953, in Connellsville, a son of Samuel W. Nicklow and Sarah Reshenberg Nicklow.
He was a self-employed auto mechanic.
Surviving are his wife, Regina Halfhill Nicklow; son Nathan Nicklow; sister Dorothy (Eugene) Discovich; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Sally and Dayton Chisler.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Monday, December 21, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Chris Varney and Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 mandates, social distancing, facial masks, and a limit of 10 people will be enforced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
