Perryopolis
Samuel R. Russell, 65, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 15, 1955, in Charleroi, a son of Samuel P. Russell and Margaret “Peg” Hough Russell.
He was a member of Community of Christ Church, Fayette City.
Sam was the owner and operator of Russell’s Auto Body in Star Junction and also was a truck driver for Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Arison Russell; daughter Gina Russell of Pittsburgh; and sister Cynthia Russell-Marshall and husband Dave of New Philadelphia, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were conducted for the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
