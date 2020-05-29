Dunbar
Samuel Shultz Jr., 76, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born August 5, 1943, in Connellsville, a son of the late Samuel Peter, Sr. and Viola Mae Kent Shultz.
Mr. Shultz was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a former brakeman on the railroad. He was a member of the Connellsville Eagles, Polish Club, Juniata Sportsmen Club, the Valley Sportsmen's Club and a social member of the Connellsville Veterans of Foreign War. He loved to hunt, especially with his sons and grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Beatty Shultz; his children, Samuel Shultz III of Kansas, Mark Shultz Sr. and his wife Terri of Belle Vernon, Matthew Shultz and his wife Lisa of South Carolina, Thomas Shultz and his wife Anita of Dunbar and Heather Breig of Connellsville; his stepchildren, Jeffrey Martin and his wife Brenda of Farmington, Chris Martin of Dunbar, Chad Martin and his wife Valerie of Indiana, Kelly Martin of Uniontown and Amber Bell and her husband Robert of Uniontown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Grimm and her husband Jack of Connellsville and Vaughn Shultz of Normalville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother; and a very close brother-in-law, Donald "Loose" Beatty.
Family and friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the hour of funeral services with Rev. Rich Schimansky officiating, on Saturday.To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.