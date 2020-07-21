Gibbon Glade
Samuel V. Gray, 90, of Gibbon Glade, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born March 12, 1930, in White Rock, Georges Township.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Morris Gray and Isis Hart Gray; and brothers and sisters, Bob, Dave, Lib, Eddie, Beryl, Ethel and Helen. He was the last surviving member of his parents' immediate family.
Surviving are his nieces, nephews, cousins; and a special friend, Alice Nida.
He was a member of the Old Time Fiddlers' Association.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
