Smithfield
Samuel Wayne Won, 77, of Smithfield, died unexpectedly Monday, July 10, 2023.
Sam was born October 30, 1945, in San Francisco, Calif., the youngest of 16 children.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Jok Chin and Tak Chee Chin; son, Robert Won; brothers, Jack Chin, Ronald Won, Julius Won, Daniel Won, Donald Won; sisters, Sau Kau, Maybelle Lew, Margaret Won, Liken Wong, Betty Won; along with his wife of 45 years, Karin Won.
Surviving are his three children, Sil Won, Tione Rivera and Brienne Pratt; two grandchildren, Aria and Katalina Rivera; five sisters, Louise Yee, Anne Yee, Lila Dela Vega, Ida Yee and Abbie Beverly Strickling.
Sam was a master plumber and worked in both the San Francisco and Morgantown, W.Va. areas for over 45 years.
Though he was quiet, he always made a big impact in the lives of those who knew him. He was hard working, kind, and always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
He was an excellent artist and skilled contractor. He loved to rebuild classic cars and motorcycles. When he wasn't working or spending time with his family, you could find him riding his Harley. Sam was an amazing father, husband and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, July 15, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with the Rever. Frank Philpott officiating the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.