Chestnut Ridge
Sandi K. Orbash Kindervater, 61, of Chestnut Ridge, passed away on her father Carl's birthday, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Clair Hospital, with her loving companion, Joe at her side.
She was born August 25, 1958, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Carl Melvin Orbash and Shirley Mayers Orbash.
Sandi was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Kindervater of McClellandtown.
Sandi received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania and enjoyed serving as a substitute teacher for various school districts in the area, while raising her family and taking care of her mother.
She was a lover of animals and leaves behind her special pooch, Terianne.
Sandi enjoyed the simple life of being outside, walking and reading in her spare time.
She is survived by her two sons, Ryan Kindervater and wife Amanda of Fairchance, RJ Kindervater of Fairchance; two grandchildren, Talan Michael, 7, and Kason Melvin, 2; her sister, Sherry Orbash-Gregory and husband Eric of Canonsburg; niece and godchild Breesa Kasievich of Pittsburgh; faithful friend and loving companion Joe Rechichar of Chestnut Ridge. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and special cousins.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private for her immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME of Brownsville.
