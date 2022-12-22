Sandra F. Bruno

Sandra F. "Sandy" Bruno, 79, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022.
She was born January 2, 1943, in Uniontown, to the late Howard and Eunice Crawford Gallagher.
Sandy worked for the Brunswick School System, retiring as an administrator after 41 years of service. She loved dancing and won every dance contest she entered. She was a kind and generous person, always giving of her time, money, and herself. More than anything, she loved her family, and she was truly the center of their world.
Sandy will be missed tremendously by all who knew her, but especially by her devoted family, her husband of 60 years, James; children, Jimmy, Bobby and Patrick; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren (and three more on the way); and her brother, Ronnie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol.
The family will receive guests from 12 to 2 and 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at WAITE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, with a funeral service beginning at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sandy's name to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donate
Please share condolences on Sandy's tribute page at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.