Uniontown
Sandra F. Shimko Marshall, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Uniontown, where she resided for 13 years.
She was born on July 13, 1938 in Ohio Pyle, Pa., a daughter of Frank and Dorothy Hamilton Shimko.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Richard Marshall; sister, Catherine Cauley; and brother, Ronald Shimko.
Sandra was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church, Footedale. She retired from Verizon and was a foster mom with Fayette County Children & Youth Services until 2007.
She is survived by her adopted son, John Paul Marshall; special friend, Carol Dionis Brady.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 3, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, PA, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church, Footedale Worship Center, at 10 a.m. with Father William G. Berkey, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale, Pa. (VALET PARKING WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING VISITATION HOURS)
Pa. State mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of facemasks, and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
A special thank you to the staff of Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for all the love and care given to Sandra.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
